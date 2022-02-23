© 2021 KALW
Young Gifted and Black performing at Youth Speaks' 'Bringing the Noise for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'

Published February 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM PST
The group Young Gifted and Black out of Oakland, performing at Youth Speaks’ Bringing the Noise for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at San Francisco’s Nourse Auditorium in 2015.

2015 - 18th Annual Bringing the Noise for MLK - Young Gifted and Black

Poems air on KALW 91.7 FM at 7:19 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. weekdays throughout February. This month we’re highlighting poems by local Black poets in honor of Black History Month. 

