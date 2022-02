Poet and Oakland-native Jenee Darden reads her poem "Joy." Darden has been writing poetry since she was a kid growing up in East Oakland. She is also the host of KALW’s Sights and Sounds and has long been active in the Bay Area literary community.

Poems air on KALW 91.7 FM at 7:50 am and 4:48 pm weekdays throughout February. This month we’re highlighting poems by local Black poets in honor of Black History Month.