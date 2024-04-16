WE ARE SF: Rethinking City Planning with Rachael Tanner

This episode: host Ben Kaplan and Rachael Tanner, president of the San Francisco Planning Commission, delve deep into the intricate strategic plans shaping the city's future. Whether it's a revised strategic plan to end homelessness or strategies to combat the drug crisis, this episode offers a comprehensive look at the city's multifaceted planning approach and how to improve it.

Learn more about We Are San Francisco and other projects they're working on at WeSanFrancisco.org

If you want more conversations with local leaders and thinkers about how, together, we can tackle San Francisco’s biggest challenges, subscribe to We Are San Francisco wherever you listen to podcasts.