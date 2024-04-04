STORIED SF: Rudy Corpuz and United Playaz

Jeff Hunt, the host of Storied San Francisco, shares some of his favorite episodes with KALW listeners this week, including this story Rudy Corpuz, the founder of United Playaz.

United Playaz began as a teen gang prevention program in Bernal Heights, but has become a national model for youth development and violence prevention. As you'll hear: Rudy's story is filled with ups and downs — lots of adversity but also plenty of inspiration.

