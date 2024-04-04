© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
STORIED SF: Rudy Corpuz and United Playaz

Published April 4, 2024 at 11:30 AM PDT

Jeff Hunt, the host of Storied San Francisco, shares some of his favorite episodes with KALW listeners this week, including this story Rudy Corpuz, the founder of United Playaz.

United Playaz began as a teen gang prevention program in Bernal Heights, but has become a national model for youth development and violence prevention. As you'll hear: Rudy's story is filled with ups and downs — lots of adversity but also plenty of inspiration. 

Learn more about Storied San Francisco and dig into the archive of more than 200 episodes at StoriedSF.com

If you want more stories about the artists, activists and small businesses that make this city unlike any other, subscribe to the Storied San Francisco wherever you listen to podcasts. 

