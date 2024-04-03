STORIED SF: Pet Cemetery in the Presidio

Jeff Hunt, the host of Storied San Francisco, shares some of his favorite episodes with KALW listeners this week, including this story about the pet cemetery in the Presidio.

Our guide, Rob Thompson, is a federal preservation officer at the Presidio Trust. He'll share the cemetery's unique history and point out some of its quirkier elements and inhabitants.

Learn more about Storied San Francisco and dig into the archive of more than 200 episodes at StoriedSF.com.

If you want more stories about the artists, activists and small businesses that make this city unlike any other, subscribe to the Storied San Francisco wherever you listen to podcasts.