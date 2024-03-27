MUNI DIARIES: Kids on the Bus

This episode of MUNI DIARIES features some of MUNI’s most reliable riders — kids on their way to school. The poems you’re going to hear were part of the Muni Raised Me art exhibit, which considered what Muni means to young people and the fabric of the city.

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.