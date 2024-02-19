© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bay Made
Bay Made

THE NOCTURNISTS: Black Voices in Healthcare

Published February 19, 2024 at 11:30 AM PST

In the first of four episodes from The Nocturnists "Black Voices in Healthcare" series, we meet the series host: Dr. Ashley McMullen.

Dr. McMullen grew up and attended medical school in Houston. She came to the Bay Area to do her internal medicine residency at UCSF and is now an assistant professor there. She’s also a primary care doctor at the San Francisco VA, and co-host of the Human Doctoring podcast.

The Nocturnists, a Bay Area-based medical storytelling podcast, features personal stories from frontline clinicians, conversations with healthcare experts, and special documentary series like Black Voices in Healthcare.

Tags
Bay Made Transportation