In the first of four episodes from The Nocturnists "Black Voices in Healthcare" series, we meet the series host: Dr. Ashley McMullen.

Dr. McMullen grew up and attended medical school in Houston. She came to the Bay Area to do her internal medicine residency at UCSF and is now an assistant professor there. She’s also a primary care doctor at the San Francisco VA, and co-host of the Human Doctoring podcast.

The Nocturnists, a Bay Area-based medical storytelling podcast, features personal stories from frontline clinicians, conversations with healthcare experts, and special documentary series like Black Voices in Healthcare.