MUNI DIARIES: The Good Ol' Days

In the third of four MUNI DIARIES episodes airing this week, we hear a couple of stories about the "good-ol-days" on MUNI:



San Francisco Chronicle writer Peter Hartlaub reminisces about the magical, boozy, bus ride to 49ers games back in their Candlestick days.

Author Kirk Read recounts a memorable ride on Muni in the late 1990s. (Warning: the story includes poop.)

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.