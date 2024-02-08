© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bay Made
Bay Made

MAKING CONTACT: Black Women in U.S. History

Published February 8, 2024 at 11:30 AM PST

In the fourth of four episodes airing this week, MAKING CONTACT sits down with historians Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross, who are the authors of A Black Women’s History of the United States, which honors the many significant contributions of Black women who have worked tirelessly to build this country and fight for social justice in the face of racism and sexism.

This week on Bay Made, we are sharing a series of stories from Making Contact in honor of Black History Month.

Making Contact is an Oakland-produced radio show and podcast that covers the most urgent issues of our time — and the people on the ground building a more just world.

Tags
Bay Made Black History Month