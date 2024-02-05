© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Made
MAKING CONTACT: History of the Massacre of Black Wall Street

Published February 5, 2024 at 4:31 PM PST

In the first of a three-part series on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of so-called Black Wall Street, MAKING CONTACT focuses on how journalists and historians today are covering the massacre and why they continue to investigate the history.

This week on Bay Made, we are sharing a series of stories from Making Contact in honor of Black History Month.

Making Contact is an Oakland-produced radio show and podcast that covers the most urgent issues of our time — and the people on the ground building a more just world.

Tags
Bay Made Black History Month