COSMIC VISIONS: Aliens

An observational error in the 19th century leads to a belief that there is an advanced alien civilization on mars...which leads to a boom in astronomy investment, research, and actual discoveries, including a new world in the solar system.

"Aliens" is the third of four episodes airing this week from "Cosmic Visions," produced by the Bay Area's World According to Sound. "Cosmic Visions" is a twelve-part podcast series that explores the spirit of inquiry cultivated by civilizations around the globe over thousands of year. It has been shaped by ways of thinking that may seem at first “unscientific,” but which have led to great leaps in our understanding of the cosmos.

You can listen to all of the Cosmic Visions episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

