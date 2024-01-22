Cosmic Visions - Episode 01

In the 6th Century BCE, Ancient Greeks began thinking about the cosmos in a fundamentally new way. Their novel approach led them to believe the things they saw in the night sky were not ethereal, but solid bodies—balls of fire or rock that may even have inhabitants of their own.

This first of four episodes airing this week from "Cosmic Visions," produced by the Bay Area's World According to Sound. "Cosmic Visions" is a twelve-part podcast series that explores the spirit of inquiry cultivated by civilizations around the globe over thousands of year. It has been shaped by ways of thinking that may seem at first “unscientific,” but which have led to great leaps in our understanding of the cosmos.

You can listen to all of the Cosmic Visions episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

