© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PWQ-July-7.png
A Patchwork Quilt

Veterans Day +2

Published November 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM PST
4334286998_47676ee387_o.jpg
SteveNunya
/
flickr creative commons
Guitar-1A

Playlist (14) for A Patchwork Quilt
Saturdays 4pm to 5pm
November 13, 2021
91.7 KALW
500 Mansell Street
San Francisco, CA 94134
kalw, dot org
Kevin Vance, host and producer
kevin@kalw.org

Want to hear it? click on…
https://www.kalw.org/show/a-patchwork-quilt
then, scroll down in click on the “play” button
(the one that looks like a sideways triangle)

Neal Hellman
Durango
Oktober County
Gourd

Veteran’s Day +2

Eric Bogle
And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda
Scraps of Paper
Flying Fish

Niamh Parsons
1917
The Old Simplicity
Green Linnet

John McCutcheon
Christmas In The Trenches
Winter Solstice
Rounder

Janis Ian
Johnny I Hardly Knew You
Song Of America
31 Tigers

Mick Moloney
I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be A Soldier
If It Wasn’t For The Irish And The Jews
Compass

Neville Brothers
With God On Our Side
Yellow Moon
A&M

Utah Phillips and Ani DiFranco
Korea
The Past Didn’t Go Anywhere
Righteous Babe

Disappear Fear
I Ain’t Marchin’ Anymore
Get Your Phil
Disappear Fear

Richard Shindell
Born In The USA
south of delia
Richard Shindell

Pete Seeger
Waist Deep In The Big Muddy (live in 1967)
Headlines And Footnotes
Smithsonian Folkways

Eliza Gilkyson
Hiway 9
land of milk and honey
Red House Records

Keb’ Mo’
What’s So Funny About Peace Love And Understanding
Peace…Back By Popular Demand
Okeh/Epic

Hesperus early music ensemble
The Minstrel Boy
A Civil War Scrapbook
Maggie’s Music

A Patchwork Quilt