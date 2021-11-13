Veterans Day +2

Playlist (14) for A Patchwork Quilt

Saturdays 4pm to 5pm

November 13, 2021

Kevin Vance, host and producer

Neal Hellman

Durango

Oktober County

Gourd

Veteran’s Day +2

Eric Bogle

And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda

Scraps of Paper

Flying Fish

Niamh Parsons

1917

The Old Simplicity

Green Linnet

John McCutcheon

Christmas In The Trenches

Winter Solstice

Rounder

Janis Ian

Johnny I Hardly Knew You

Song Of America

31 Tigers

Mick Moloney

I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be A Soldier

If It Wasn’t For The Irish And The Jews

Compass

Neville Brothers

With God On Our Side

Yellow Moon

A&M

Utah Phillips and Ani DiFranco

Korea

The Past Didn’t Go Anywhere

Righteous Babe

Disappear Fear

I Ain’t Marchin’ Anymore

Get Your Phil

Disappear Fear

Richard Shindell

Born In The USA

south of delia

Richard Shindell

Pete Seeger

Waist Deep In The Big Muddy (live in 1967)

Headlines And Footnotes

Smithsonian Folkways

Eliza Gilkyson

Hiway 9

land of milk and honey

Red House Records

Keb’ Mo’

What’s So Funny About Peace Love And Understanding

Peace…Back By Popular Demand

Okeh/Epic

Hesperus early music ensemble

The Minstrel Boy

A Civil War Scrapbook

Maggie’s Music