Veterans Day +2
Playlist (14) for A Patchwork Quilt
Saturdays 4pm to 5pm
November 13, 2021
91.7 KALW
500 Mansell Street
San Francisco, CA 94134
kalw, dot org
Kevin Vance, host and producer
kevin@kalw.org
Neal Hellman
Durango
Oktober County
Gourd
Veteran’s Day +2
Eric Bogle
And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda
Scraps of Paper
Flying Fish
Niamh Parsons
1917
The Old Simplicity
Green Linnet
John McCutcheon
Christmas In The Trenches
Winter Solstice
Rounder
Janis Ian
Johnny I Hardly Knew You
Song Of America
31 Tigers
Mick Moloney
I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be A Soldier
If It Wasn’t For The Irish And The Jews
Compass
Neville Brothers
With God On Our Side
Yellow Moon
A&M
Utah Phillips and Ani DiFranco
Korea
The Past Didn’t Go Anywhere
Righteous Babe
Disappear Fear
I Ain’t Marchin’ Anymore
Get Your Phil
Disappear Fear
Richard Shindell
Born In The USA
south of delia
Richard Shindell
Pete Seeger
Waist Deep In The Big Muddy (live in 1967)
Headlines And Footnotes
Smithsonian Folkways
Eliza Gilkyson
Hiway 9
land of milk and honey
Red House Records
Keb’ Mo’
What’s So Funny About Peace Love And Understanding
Peace…Back By Popular Demand
Okeh/Epic
Hesperus early music ensemble
The Minstrel Boy
A Civil War Scrapbook
Maggie’s Music