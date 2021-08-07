A Patchwork Quilt for Saturday August 7, 2021
Playlist (16) for A Patchwork Quilt
Saturday August 7, 2021
4pm to 5pm
91.7 KALW San Francisco
500 Mansell Street
San Francisco, CA 94134
https://www.kalw.org/
Kevin Vance, host and producer
kevin@kalw.org
Artist
Song
Album
Label
4:00 pm
Neal Hellman
Durango
Oktober County
Gourd
Clannad
Coinleach Ghlas An Fhomair
Clannad 2
Shanachie
Iona Fyfe
Kenmure
Kenmure (single)
Iona Fyfe (self-issued)
Clannad
Eleanor Plunkett
Clannad 2
Shanachie
4:15 pm
Cosy Sheridan
Angels Of Our Better Nature
Angels Of Our Better Nature (single)
Cosy Sheridan (self-issued)
Mark Schatz and Bryan McDowell
One Too Many Mornings
Grit And Polish
Patuxent Music
Joe Troop
The Rise of Dreama Caldwell
Borrowed Time
Free Dirt
4:30 pm
Dar Williams
Time Be My Friend
I’ll Meet You Here
Renew / BMG
Goapele
The Daze
Even Closer
Skyblaze
Cindy Kallet
Blackberry Downs
Working On Wings To Fly
Folk Legacy
Inti Illimani
Huajra
Imaginacion
Redwood Records
Real Vocal String Quartet
Kothbiro
RVSQ
Flower Note Records
Ranky Tanky
You Got To Move
Ranky Tanky
Resilience Music Alliance
Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra
St Louis Blues (recorded in 1929)
Ken Burns Jazz
Legacy
Joe Burke
Miss That Car
Just Watching The Show
Perfectible Recordings / Truth And Fun
4:55 pm
Lorenzo Martinez and Ramon “Rabbit” Sanchez
Viva Seguin / Muchachas Alegres
Old School Polkas and other Conjunto music of South Texas
Spring Fed