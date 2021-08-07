A Patchwork Quilt for Saturday August 7, 2021

Playlist (16) for A Patchwork Quilt

Saturday August 7, 2021

4pm to 5pm

4:00 pm

Neal Hellman

Durango

Oktober County

Gourd

Clannad

Coinleach Ghlas An Fhomair

Clannad 2

Shanachie

Iona Fyfe

Kenmure

Kenmure (single)

Iona Fyfe (self-issued)

Clannad

Eleanor Plunkett

Clannad 2

Shanachie

4:15 pm

Cosy Sheridan

Angels Of Our Better Nature

Angels Of Our Better Nature (single)

Cosy Sheridan (self-issued)

Mark Schatz and Bryan McDowell

One Too Many Mornings

Grit And Polish

Patuxent Music

Joe Troop

The Rise of Dreama Caldwell

Borrowed Time

Free Dirt

4:30 pm

Dar Williams

Time Be My Friend

I’ll Meet You Here

Renew / BMG

Goapele

The Daze

Even Closer

Skyblaze

Cindy Kallet

Blackberry Downs

Working On Wings To Fly

Folk Legacy

Inti Illimani

Huajra

Imaginacion

Redwood Records

Real Vocal String Quartet

Kothbiro

RVSQ

Flower Note Records

Ranky Tanky

You Got To Move

Ranky Tanky

Resilience Music Alliance

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra

St Louis Blues (recorded in 1929)

Ken Burns Jazz

Legacy

Joe Burke

Miss That Car

Just Watching The Show

Perfectible Recordings / Truth And Fun

4:55 pm

Lorenzo Martinez and Ramon “Rabbit” Sanchez

Viva Seguin / Muchachas Alegres

Old School Polkas and other Conjunto music of South Texas

Spring Fed

