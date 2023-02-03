-
This story orignally aired in 2014 and most recently aired in the November 7th, 2022 Crosscurrents episode.There's a mountain of statistics that suggest…
Veggielution’s Eastside Connect Program delivers fresh produce boxes to families in East San Jose. Meet the bikers and organization making this possible.
In the past year, neighbors all over the country have banded together to help their communities: delivering groceries, sharing information about where to get COVID tests, handing out masks, or calling isolated seniors. In the Latinx community, this type of grassroots outreach has strong and honored roots. Promotoras de salud, or promotoras, are community health workers. When the pandemic hit, promotoras acted as a lifeline for people often overlooked by more traditional types of care.
Today, we're going to meet people in East Palo Alto who have been providing people in their communities with everything from food they need to child care.
In this episode of What Works, we're going to Richmond to hear about a garden project that brings nourishment to a community that lives in a food desert and we'll visit a bike program that helps kids get their own wheels.
A scientist in Mendocino County is studying animal communities in California like they’re the ensemble cast of a movie. What happens to them when a mega-fire dominates the plot? (This story was produced in partnership with Bay Nature Magazine and a print version is available in their 2021 summer issue.)
Sonoma County is planning big for fire season this year, organizing evacuation drills in some of the most vulnerable parts of the county. Last month, the County held the first drill of the year in an unincorporated area called Fitch Mountain.
The word Umoja means "unity" in Swahili, and it's the inspiration for a network of about 30 Bay Area groups called Umoja Health. Their effort to understand the culture of local neighborhoods has helped ramp up COVID-19 testing and vaccination rates in the Bay Area's Black communities.
Most of California is diving headfirst into another extreme drought. Are we more prepared this time?
The pandemic has worsened the hunger crisis in the Bay Area and nationally. Activist LaRayia Gaston is the author of “Love Without Reason.” She explains how food waste plays a role in hunger and small acts we can take to begin solving the problem.
Substance abuse experts say there’s a strong connection between the stress of the pandemic and increased drug and alcohol use nationwide. In this story, we take a closer look at one of the personal stories behind the statistics.
Beginning April 15, every Californian 16 years and over is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. So, what will it be like once you get there? In this Bay View audio essay, we go to the Moscone South COVID-19 vaccination hub in San Francisco.
Starting April 15, any Californian 16 and up will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But, being eligible and getting an appointment are two different things. So, what can you do to make the search easier?
In this interview, Jeremy Bailenson, director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, discusses his recent study,"Nonverbal overload: A theoretical argument for the causes of Zoom fatigue."Produced by Victor Tence
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, investigative journalist Carey Gillman discusses her new book, The Monsanto Papers: Deadly Secrets,…
