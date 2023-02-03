Maritza Leal /

In the past year, neighbors all over the country have banded together to help their communities: delivering groceries, sharing information about where to get COVID tests, handing out masks, or calling isolated seniors. In the Latinx community, this type of grassroots outreach has strong and honored roots. Promotoras de salud, or promotoras, are community health workers. When the pandemic hit, promotoras acted as a lifeline for people often overlooked by more traditional types of care.