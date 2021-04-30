RSS All Content
Newsom Administration Defends Decision To Retain State Of Emergency Past June 15 / San Mateo County Groups Can Now Host Pop-Up Vaccine Events / San Francisco Supervisors Approve Free MUNI Legislation — Now Goes To Mayor / Sonoma County To Provide Preparation Information About Wildfire Season / Santa Clara County Prepares Drought Restrictions / Gilroy Shook By 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake / Partly Cloudy And Breezy Today
Sonoma county officials will update community members on preparations for fire season in meetings held in English and Spanish this week.
2021 has been the third driest water year on record for California. Amidst the widespread drought, Santa Clara County is considering a resolution to declare a local water emergency.
Awarded by members of The Blues Foundation, the BMAs are widely recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians.
Click the play button to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Bayview.
Today is Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day...
