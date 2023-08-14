Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
How San Francisco may handle reparations
This interview aired in the August 14, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
On July 7, San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee submitted a report to the Board of Supervisors containing a series of recommendations aimed at redressing decades of discrimination. Some are for cash payments to those who qualify, but others are more wide-ranging, including the founding of a new university.
In this interview, we hear from San Francisco Public Press reporter Madison Alvarado about the report and where the city goes from here.
