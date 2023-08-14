© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Race & Identity
Crosscurrents
How San Francisco may handle reparations

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Madison Alvarado
This interview aired in the August 14, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

On July 7, San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee submitted a report to the Board of Supervisors containing a series of recommendations aimed at redressing decades of discrimination. Some are for cash payments to those who qualify, but others are more wide-ranging, including the founding of a new university.

In this interview, we hear from San Francisco Public Press reporter Madison Alvarado about the report and where the city goes from here.

Click the play button above to listen.

Sunni Khalid
