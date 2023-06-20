© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Race & Identity

Marlena's Curtain Call: A decade after the closing of the iconic drag bar

KALW | By David Boyer
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM PDT

Marlena’s was a Hayes Valley gathering place that helped knit the city together through good cheer and glitzy drag numbers.

Ten years ago, just as gentrification was heating up in San Francisco, the bar's namesake announced it would be closing.

David Boyer spent the final months at the bar as the community of regulars came to terms with the final days and crowds came to say goodbye.

In honor of Pride, KALW is re-airing “Marlena’s Curtain Call” on the Tuesday Night Special.

If you want more stories like this one, support KALW's new Queer Story Fund to help train the new generation of queer and trans storytellers.

Race & Identity
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
