BART introduces schedule updates, retires legacy trains

BART’s new schedule aims to increase frequency on busy routes — like the Yellow Line that runs from Pittsburg/Bay Point to Millbrae — and shorten the length of its least-crowded trains. The goal is for no one to wait more than 20 minutes for a train, no matter what hour or day of the week.

Also, BART’s last “legacy” train left SFO Sunday evening. When those cars were first unveiled, then-President Nixon described them as “just like NASA,” but they’re ancient history now.

Beginning Monday, 100 percent of BART trains are using cars the agency calls “The Fleet of the Future.” BART claims these cars are cleaner, safer, and more reliable due to automated announcements and security presence.

The changes are estimated to save BART $12 million through reducing power consumption and operating hours.