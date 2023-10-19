BART partners with nonprofits for an anti-sexual harassment campaign

“You got me?” “I got you” is the campaign slogan for BART’s second phase of the system-wide, “Not One More Girl” campaign.

The purpose of the “Not One More Girl” campaign is to create “safety interventions” with two information cards. The first card, “You got me?” is a card that can be used if you are experiencing harassment that can be given to an individual who'd like to intervene. By giving the individual this card, you're asking them to stand next to you in order to stop the harassment, or asking if they can text BART police to ensure your safety.

The second card, “I got you,” is a card that can be given to someone who you see is experiencing harassment on BART. By giving the individual this card, you're asking them if they need someone to stand next to them as you have noticed an occurrence of harassment. You can contact BART police to intervene by asking them to say “Call someone”.

Although BART has made efforts in releasing 300 posters and cards throughout the kiosks there are still many residents who are unaware of the campaign efforts.

The message of the BART campaign may be that there is safety in numbers.

