Emergency vessels training on the Bay this week
If you can see the waters of the San Francisco Bay, you will notice emergency vessels, accident simulations and periodic white smoke through Thursday. Don’t worry, this is a drill.
The exercises in the drill will involve passenger ferries and will include emergency responders. The training is being planned and coordinated by Golden Gate Ferry – in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard-Sector San Francisco – and several other partners and agencies. More than 500 people will participate and over a dozen vessels are involved.
You’ll get a bird’s eye view of these activities from the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the Bay Bridge, waterfront areas in Marin, San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties. Again - please note that if you see emergency rescues and white smoke on the Bay through 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon - it is part of the drill.