Professional Sports

  • Closeup of a range and white striped basketball on a court
    Lorie Shaull <br/>
    /
    Wikimedia Commons
    Warriors said to be close to securing local WNBA franchise
    Sheryl Kaskowitz
    Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say they are close to securing a WNBA franchise for the Bay Area. Although the deal is not yet finalized, it reflects what appears to be a growing appetite for professional women’s sports in the region.