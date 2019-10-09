YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS: Reshaping the Gig Economy

Presented in conjunction with the Labor and Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, a show so big it takes two hosts! This edition of YLF we discuss new laws reshaping the gig economy, YLR host Jeff Hayden, Certified Criminal Law Specialist, California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California, with co-host Rob Wyman, Certified Workers Compensation Law Specialist, California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California, welcomes labor and employment attorneys Thomas Arthur Lenz, Partner, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, Pasadena, CA and Christian Schreiber, Partner, Olivier Schreiber & Chao, San Francisco, CA. Questions for Jeff, Rob and their guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.