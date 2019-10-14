The Young Leaders Building Today’s Inclusive Environmental Movement

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with three winners of this year’s 20th annual Brower Youth Awards, which recognizes outstanding youth leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement.

They've tackled issues like investigating chemicals that lead to cancer, fighting the development of a coal plant in West Oakland, and organizing climate strikes. What can we learn from the next generation of environmental innovators?

Guests:

Shannon Lisa, program director of the non-profit Edison Wetlands Association

Isra Hirsi, co-founder of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike

Isha Clarke, founding leader of Youth Vs. Apocalypse

Web Resources:

Brower Youth Awards: 2019 winners

Earth Island Journal: 20 Years of Nurturing Young Environmental Leaders

VICE: Isra Hirsi Is 16, Unbothered, and Saving the Planet