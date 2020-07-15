YLR: Your Evolving Right to Bail

Our system of Bail has evolved from where someone would await your trial in your stead to make sure you showed up, to where you posted money to make sure you showed up, to where you posted money to make sure you showed up and everyone else stayed safe. Come the pandemic, the jails could not remain so crowded or infected persons would spread the virus -- first among themselves, then spread to the rest of the community. How does this affect bail? Pretrial release? Public Safety?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is Joined by Deputy San Mateo County Prosecutor Aaron Fitzgerald, Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst Dean Johnson, and C. Jeffrey Stanley, Founder and CEO of Bad Boys Bail Bonds. If you have questions for Jeff and his guests, call (415) 841-4134 or (866) 798-8255.