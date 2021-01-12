YLR: Proposition 19 and Your Real Property

In the November 2020 election, California Voters modified parts of Proposition 13, creating a constitutional amendment that broadens the ability of some homeowners to transfer their tax assessments to another residence within the state, while at the same time limits the ability to avoid reassessment for inherited homes. What are the major changes brought about by the initiative? Do you need to do to adjust my estate plan? When you make changes to capitalize on a more beneficial property tax assessment, is there a risk to state and/or federal income taxes.

To guide us through this overview, YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Hon. Carmen Chu, the elected Assessor for the City and County of San Francisco, and San Francisco trust and estates attorney Ron Peoples.

