 YLR: The New World Of Labor And Employment Law | KALW
Your Legal Rights

YLR: The New World Of Labor And Employment Law

By Jeff Hayden 1 hour ago

From anti-harassment laws to the Black Lives Matter movement to the pandemic to a sluggish economy and a recognition that corporate boards don’t reflect the community with all of its members . . . 

Tonight, as we start a new year, we are once again drawn to the Labor and Employment arena to see just what changes these events have left behind in the workplace.

Joining YLR host Jeff Hayden to guide us through this overview, Wendy Lazerson, Thomas Lenz and Shivani Sutaria.  Questions for Jeff and his guests?  Call, Toll Free, at (866) 798-8255.

Sidley Austin LLP
Wendy Lazerson
Thomas Lenz
Shivani Sutaria
Labor Law
employment law
New Laws
Jeff Hayden

Labor and Employment Law 250: WORKPLACE INVESTIGATIONS

By Martin MacClain & Jeff Hayden Feb 8, 2020

YLR tonight, in conjunction with the Labor and Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, looks at workplace investigations, particularly amidst the “me too” movement.  Standing in for Jeff, Your Legal Rights Guest Host Jamal Anderson a Deputy San Mateo County District Attorney, formerly, he worked in Capitol Hill, ten memorable years including as aide to Nancy Pelosi in the Speaker's transition from Minority Leader to Speaker of the House. Guest Michael A Robbins began his labor law career 1977, at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).