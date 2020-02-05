YLR: Labor and Employment Law

YLR tonight, in conjunction with the Labor and Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, looks at workplace investigations, particularly amidst the “me too” movement. Your Legal Rights Guest Host Jamal Anderson is Deputy District Attorney, San Mateo County. Formerly, he worked in Capitol Hill, ten memorable years including as aide to Nancy Pelosi in the Speaker's transition from Minority Leader to Speaker of the House. Michael A Robbins began his labor law career 1977, at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). More recently, he is founder of EXTTI: Expert Testimony, Training & Investigations. His long-time experience providing expert testimony for plaintiffs and defendants combines with training in labor relations. Questions for Jamal and his guest? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.