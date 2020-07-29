YLR: Insurrection and the Law

Why has President Trump dispatched Federal Officers , often in plain clothes, into cities? Focused on cities run by Democratic mayors? Under what circumstances can a president dispatch the military to use police power over civilians?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by Professor Lawrence Douglas, Professor of Law, Jurisprudence and Social Thought at Amherst College and author of seven books, most recently: WILL HE GO? TRUMP AND THE LOOMING ELECTORAL MELTDOWN IN 2020 in which he describes what could happen if Donald Trump refuses to accept a loss in the November election, and Dean Johnson, practicing attorney and an Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst and commentator who has worked with news media ranging from NBC to FOX NEWS, from ABC to AL JAZEERA.

