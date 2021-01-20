 YLR: Estate Planning | KALW
Your Legal Rights

YLR: Estate Planning

By Jeff Hayden 33 minutes ago

What happens if I die without a will?  What does it matter if my property transfers through, or avoids probate?   I just learned that a friend named me as executor.  what have I gotten myself into; must I agree?  Tonight we plan for those people and things that live on beyond us, as we plan for our estates, property, and possessions and transferring them to our loved ones

To guide us tonight, YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host Josh Borger, is an all-star cast and we’re taking a look at planning your estate with Alexandra Gadzo, Janet Brewer, and Cheri Michaelis.

Question for Jeff, Josh and their guests?  Call toll-free at (866) 798-8255.

Janet Brewer
Alexandra Gadzo
Cheri Michalis
Josh Borger
Jeff Hayden
Your Legal Rights
Estate Planning

