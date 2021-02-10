 YLR: Education Rights | KALW
Your Legal Rights

YLR: Education Rights

By Jeff Hayden 1 hour ago

What rights do our children have in attaining so-called special education, that is, a program designed to meet the special needs of some of our children?  What due process rights protect a child is accused of a transgression?  What protects a child from bullying?

Tonight, YLR Guest Host Josh Borger and guests Mandy G. Leigh of the Leigh Law Group and David H. Tollner of Tollner Law Offices, peruse the laws relating to you, your child, and education.

Question for Josh and his guests?  Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Josh Borger
Mandy Leigh
Leigh Law Group
David Tollner
Tollner Law Offices
Your Legal Rights
Education Law
Child's Rights at School
Berliner Cohen

