 YLR: Consumer Protection 101 -- Unfair Competition | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Legal Rights

YLR: Consumer Protection 101 -- Unfair Competition

By Jeff Hayden 27 minutes ago

California's Unfair Competition Laws protect consumers and competitors alike by addressing such things as unlawful or fraudulent business acts or practices, unfair, deceptive, untrue or misleading advertising, and related practices.  Some practices are obvious such as lying in ads or bait and switch, while others more subtle such as securing your automobile purchase against your home rather than the car.

How does a consumer -- or a competitor -- know when he/she has been victimized by such unfair practices?  How can you respond, and what remedies might be available?

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden welcomes San Jose attorney Josh Borger to discuss Unfair Competition and to answer your questions.  If you have questions for Jeff and his guest, please call (415) 841-4134 or toll free at (866) 798-8255.

Tags: 
unfair competition
unfair business practices
consumer protection
17200
false advertising
Josh Borger
jeff hayden | your legal rights |
Jeff Hayden