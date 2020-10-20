YLR: The Constitutional Implications of the 2020 Elections In The Time of COVID-19

We are voting in an election, as we face a hundred-year storm in the area of public health simultaneous to an atmosphere of distrust, unrest and division. States have employed various procedural combinations of absentee ballot provisions and early voting to try to enable some modicum of social distancing as the election goes forward. The validity of the election itself, as well as public health and political unrest are all hanging on a precipice. Where will all of this lead? What will our democracy look like when all of this is over?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s Co-Host Joshua Borger are joined by Dr. John Eastman the Henry Salvatori Professor of Law & Community Service at Chapman University, Professor Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of the Berkeley School of Law and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, and from the Sutton Law Firm, Bradley W. Hertz, a Past President of the California Political Lawyers Association.

Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests? Please call us at (866) 798-8255.