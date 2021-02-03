YLR: Common Real Property Problems

You own a home to rent out, but you and the other joint tenant can't agree whether to keep leasing it out or to put it up for sale. Your own home has one of the world's worst neighbors. Where can you go for help? As you look under the carpet, you find concealed a seriously damaged wood floor. Any recourse against the seller who hid it from you?

Tonight YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host Josh Borger welcome Barton Hechtman, from the San Jose office of Matteoni, O'Laughlin & Hechtman, and Andrew Junius, from the San Francisco office of Reuben, Junius & Rose, LLP, to discuss real property issues commonly affecting property owners. Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.