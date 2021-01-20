@Work With A Visual Journalist / Vaccine Equity / San Francisco's New Poet Laureate

Today, we hear from a visual journalist who documented this year’s events during a global pandemic. Then, a health equity expert pushes back on the hesitancy many Black people feel about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. And, we meet San Francisco’s new poet laureate.
- Photojournalism In A Pandemic: Telling Stories Without Getting Too Close
- COVID-19 Vaccine: Building Trust, Increasing Access In Black Communities
- A Revolutionary Poet Fans The Bay's Literary Fires
