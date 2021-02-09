@WORK: Vaccine Trial Nurse / Pastors Reach Out About Vaccine Hesistancy /

Today, we’ll hear from a Bay Area nurse who’s working on a local COVID-19 vaccine trial. Then, Bay Area health departments are reaching out to pastors to help with vaccine outreach. And, we go to an art studio for adults with developmental disabilities to fnd out how they've adapted during the pandemic.
- Bay Area Pastors Are Tapped To Decrease Vaccine Hesitancy In Black Communities
- Richmond Art Studio Keeps People With Disabilities Connected During The Pandemic
