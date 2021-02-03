@Work Playing Music Live / Tommy Guerrero / Single During COVID-19

When live music venues closed for safety reasons, touring musicians lost their social and professional networks. Today, we meet Zach Moses Ostroff who is keeping his artistic spirit going. Then, local skating legend Tommy Guerrero finds rhythm on the skateboard and on the bass. And, some local singles have been missing sex and intimacy during the pandemic.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.