Work with Marty Nemko, 12/13/18: What Can You Get From the Small Business Administration?

On the Dec. 13, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Julie Clowes, San Francisco District Director of the Small Buiness Administration about what wannabe and extant small businesses can get from the SBA: training, money, etc.

On the program's 2nd segment, listeners call in with a problem with their worklife. I try to help. I call them Workovers although pummeling isn't involved...usually.

