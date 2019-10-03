Work with Marty Nemko, 10/3/19: My last show on KALW

Today's show, Oct 3, will be my final one on KALW. Starting next Thursday, the station manager is replacing me with shows produced by KALW's Audio Academy.

She required me to pre-record this last show and thus I'm unable to take calls. So I filled the hour with what I believe are my most potent and not-obvious career tips.

On learning that my program was being cancelled, many of you have written to thank me and to ask if I was sick. I'm absolutely fine. The station manager just wants to replace me. I do look forward to doing more broadcasting and podcasting, just not on KALW.

In conclusion, thank you all for the privilege of having tried to be of help to your career.

Warmly,

Marty Nemko