Willy Wonka & Grandpa Joe - Italian masters in Vienna - Volti 40th anniversary - Summer Shakespeare

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts in the San Francisco Bay Area, host David Latulippe talks with actors Noah Weisberg and James Young, who star as Willy Wonka (above, right) and Grandpa Joe (center) in the national tour of the Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which runs through May 12 at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the musical version of Roald Dahl’s fantastic story of Willy Wonka, the world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who is opening up his candy factory to a lucky few, including young Charlie Bucket. The musical includes songs from the original 1971 movie, starring Gene Wilder.

Also stopping by is artistic director of the California Bach Society, Paul Flight, to discuss the Society’s upcoming concert series called Italian Masters in Vienna, with music by 17th century composers Giovanni Valentini and Antonio Bertali, who worked in Vienna as 'Kapellmeisters' to the Holy Roman Emperors Ferdinand II and Ferdinand III. Bertali’s 22-part Missa Redemptoris will receive its US premiere during these concerts.

Cal Bach’s 30-voice chamber chorus and eight vocal soloists will be accompanied by a period instrument orchestra of cornettos, sackbuts, and strings. Performances are on April 26 (8pm) at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in San Francisco; on April 27 (8pm) at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto; and on April 28 (4pm) at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Berkeley.

From professional vocal ensemble Volti, we meet with founding artistic director Robert Geary, to discuss the upcoming 40th Anniversary Gala of the ensemble, and release of their new CD on May 4 (6:30 pm), at the Noe Valley Ministry (1021 Sanchez St.) in San Francisco.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, reviews A.C.T.’s production of Vanity Fair, playwright Kate Hamill’s stage adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic 19th-century novel (through May 12 at A.C.T.’s Geary Theater). And he previews Summer Shakespeare around the Bay Area and beyond; from San Francisco, Marin, Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz, to Cal Shakes in Orinda and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival at Ashland.

