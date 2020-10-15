Will Democrats Take Back The US Senate?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing high stakes US Senate races. Even if Joe Biden wins the election, Democrats won’t be able to pass major legislation unless they control the Senate.

Thirty five Senate seats are up for re-election. Democrats need to flip at least four to take back the majority. They're ahead in Arizona and Colorado. The Cook Political Report is calling toss-ups in Maine, North Carolina, Iowa, Georgia and Montana. What Senate races are you watching?

Guests:



Jamie Lovegrove, political reporter at The Post and Courier where he covers the South Carolina Statehouse, congressional delegation and campaigns



Steven Shepard, senior campaign and elections editor and chief polling analyst at POLITICO



