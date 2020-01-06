 Why We Need Real Food & Real Jobs In American Public Schools | KALW
Why We Need Real Food & Real Jobs In American Public Schools

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 7 minutes ago

On this edition of Your Call, we have a conversation with Jennifer Gaddis, author of the new book: The Labor of Lunch: Why We Need Real Food and Real Jobs in American Public Schools.

Gaddis explains the history of school lunches and how we let the private sector take control of what America’s youth eat at school. How can we make free, healthy, and ethically-sourced school lunches a reality for students across America?

Guests:

Jennifer E. Gaddis, assistant professor of Civil Society and Community Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison & author of The Labor of Lunch: Why We Need Real Food and Real Jobs in American Public Schools

Valerie Castile, CEO and President of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation

Web Resources:

CBS News:  Half a million kids could lose free school lunches under new Trump administration rule

StarTribune: Philando Castile's mother helps pay lunch debt at Robbinsdale Cooper High

