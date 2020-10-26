Why East Palo Alto Is Struggling To Increase Voter Turnout

In the final weeks before the election, we’re checking in with five locations in the Bay Area with the lowest voter turnout rates. Today, we go to East Palo Alto, a city with a 62% Latinx population. This year they are voting for city councilmembers and on Measure V, an affordable housing tax on hotels.

Daniel Marquez is a reporter with El Tecolote covering the election in East Palo Alto. He spoke with city council candidates and community groups to understand what has held back voter participation in this largely Latinx city.

This interview was produced by Victor Tence. Click the play button above to listen.

