Why Basketball Players Shouldn't Just 'Shut Up And Dribble'

This year has marked a turning point in how American athletes have engaged in political issues. Over the summer, the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks refused to play to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Soon, other teams followed in an unprecedented wildcat strike. In this episode of tbh, Maddie Johnson catches up with a Bay Area group that has been organizing basketball-themed Black lives matter protests around the country.

This episode was edited by Holly J. McDede and engineered by Christopher Egusa and James Rowlands.

