Why Are So Many Horses Dying At Santa Anita & Across The U.S.?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss why 30 horses have died at the Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California since last December.

On average, 10 horses died every week at American racetracks last year. New York Times reporter Joe Drape says when you add in training accidents and things that happen off track, that number rises to 25 a week. Horse-racing is now a multibillion-dollar industry. Can it be reformed or should it be banned? 

 

Guests:

 

Joe Drape, reporter for The New York Times Sports section

 

Rick Arthur, Equine Medical Director at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis

Patrick Battuello, Founder, President and Director of Horseracing Wrongs

 

Web Resources:

NY Times: Why So Many Horses Have Died at Santa Anita

Mercury News: The truth about horse racing deaths

Los Angeles Times: After Santa Anita horse deaths, uncertainty clouds the Del Mar summer racing season

National Geographic: Why horse racing is so dangerous

 

