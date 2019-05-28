Who's behind the Trump administration's foreign policy, and where will it lead?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about foreign policy under the Trump administration.

The president and some of his advisers have been escalating tensions with Iran, the European Union, and China. While some in the administration are pushing for military interventions, Trump himself campaigned on reducing military intervention. Who is really making America’s foreign policy decisions, and what will the fallout of the United States' aggressive rhetoric be?

Guests:

Mansour Farhang, former professor of international relations and Middle Eastern Politics at Bennington College, advisory board member of Human Rights Watch Middle East

Stephen Walt, professor of international affairs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, member of the editorial boards of Foreign Policy, Security Studies, International Relations, and the Journal of Cold War Studies

