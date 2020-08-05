Who Should Be Responsible For Saving The Planet? (Ep. 3)

Climate change is a juggernaut: A "huge, powerful, and overwhelming force or institution." Yup, seems about right. Climate change can be overwhelming because, yes, it’s a powerful force, but also because the very things that have created it are such deeply-rooted institutions. Fossil fuels are so ubiquitous and the industry that produces them so powerful, that challenging their influence can seem hopeless. But, one area in which this battle is being fought is in the courtroom. We hear about young people who are are suing over their right to life, liberty ... and a healthy planet. Then, we hear how a major contributor to climate change is also a thing that unites us.

