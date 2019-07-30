Who Regulates The Regulator? California Public Utilities Commission Goes Easy On PG&E And Uber

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll be joined by Loretta Lynch, former president of the California Public Utilities Commission, the powerful state agency that regulates electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, railroad, rail transit, and transportation companies. We’ll ask Lynch about the long history of the PUC and PG&E and find out how Uber and Lyft are able to operate in California with very few regulations. What questions do you have about how the PUC operates?

Guests:

Loretta Lynch, former president of the California Public Utilities Commission, who is now a community-based consultant who works with small groups that oppose pipeline projects or fossil fuel power plants.

Web Resources:

NY Times: PG&E’s Bankruptcy Filing Creates ‘a Real Mess’ for Rival Interests

SF Chronicle: California’s big PG&E wildfire bill: What you need to know

SF Chronicle: Open Forum: The PUC, California’s everything regulator