What would you like Your Call to cover in 2021?

On this edition of Your Call, we are opening the lines and take your show ideas for 2021. From the global pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests and the U.S. elections, 2020 shaped up to be one of the most traumatic and eventful years in recent memory.

As we begin 2021, Your Call wants to know what you’d like us to discuss this year. With a new administration in Washington, how should we cover politic? what so you want to hear about climate change and the environment? Are there scholars, activists, writers or artists you’re hoping to hear more from?