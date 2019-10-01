What Is The Real Cost Of Amazon's Next-Day Delivery?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the recent BuzzFeed News investigation about how Amazon’s decentralized, next-day delivery service has brought chaos, exploitation, and danger to communities across America.

Amazon contracts drivers who say they often deliver upward of 250 packages during 8-hour shifts, and according to the investigation, when workers are abused or underpaid, the system allows Amazon to wash its hands of any responsibility. What is the real cost of next-day service?

Guest:

Caroline O’Donovan, San Francisco-based senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News

Web Resources:

BuzzFeed News: The Cost of Next-Day Delivery

BuzzFeed News: Three Senators Are Demanding Answers From Amazon About Its "Unfair And Dangerous" Delivery System