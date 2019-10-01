 What Is The Real Cost Of Amazon's Next-Day Delivery? | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

What Is The Real Cost Of Amazon's Next-Day Delivery?

By Lea Ceasrine 57 minutes ago
  • Amazon delivery vans in Orlando, Fla., May 13, 2019.
    Amazon delivery vans in Orlando, Fla., May 13, 2019.

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the recent BuzzFeed News investigation about how Amazon’s decentralized, next-day delivery service has brought chaos, exploitation, and danger to communities across America.

Amazon contracts drivers who say they often deliver upward of 250 packages during 8-hour shifts, and according to the investigation, when workers are abused or underpaid, the system allows Amazon to wash its hands of any responsibility. What is the real cost of next-day service?

Guest:

Caroline O’Donovan, San Francisco-based senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News

Web Resources:

BuzzFeed News: The Cost of Next-Day Delivery

BuzzFeed News: Three Senators Are Demanding Answers From Amazon About Its "Unfair And Dangerous" Delivery System

 

Tags: 
Amazon
amazon prime
amazon next-day delivery
buzzfeed news
caroline o'donovan
big tech
next-day delivery
delivery drivers
gig economy
Jeff Bezos